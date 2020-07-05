Most hotels, restaurants in Mukomuko reopen

Mukomuko, Bengkulu Most hotels and restaurants in Mukomuko District, Bengkulu Province, have begun operating since several weeks ago, following temporarily closing for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now the condition in this area is back to normal a little bit, and most hotels and restaurants have begun operating again. They also begin to pay regional taxes and levies again,” Kasimin, Secretary of the Regional Finance Office (BKD) of Mukomuko District said here on Sunday.

The Mukomuko District Government has issued a policy to waive the payment of regional taxes and levies for hotel and restaurant businesses affected by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy of tax exemption and retribution remains valid as long as the hotels and restaurants in the area do not open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of these businesses paid regional taxes and fees. Now, only several of them pay taxes and fees but the amount is small,” he said.

There are some 15 hotels in the district, and the tax revenue is only some Rp6 million to Rp10 million per month, according to him.

The district also has some 30 restaurants spread across 15 sub-districts, with tax revenue derived from this business is also Rp 6 million to Rp10 million per month.

In addition to, the tax revenue from 30 traditional markets existing in the district is Rp5 million to Rp7 million per month.

The government has allowed regions with low number of COVID-19 cases to implement a new normal by applying stringent health protocols.

Source: Antara News