morocco earthquake No Thai people were affected.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals the Morocco earthquake. There were no reports of Thai people being affected, while the Prime Minister ordered to closely monitor the situation.

Mrs. Kanchana Phattharachoke, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Revealing the progress of the earthquake on September 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Thailand time in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

On this level, the Royal Thai Embassy in Rabat reported that no Thai people were affected by the earthquake. It was centered in Al-Haouz province, about 80 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, and the tremors were felt in almost every city in Morocco and nearby countries. At least 632 people were killed and 329 injured. It was also found that many old buildings in Marrakesh, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged.

Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs We attach great importance to this matter and receive the above news with great concern. Along with a message of sincere condolences to the Moroccan government and the families of the victims. Including the Prime Minister has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to closely monitor the situation and report progress.

In this regard, Thai brothers and sisters living in the area nearby and was affected by the earthquake in Morocco. You can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Rabat via telephone number +212 6611 55885 and email consular.rabat@mfa.go.th. .

