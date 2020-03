Moore Nanotechnology ประกาศเปิดตัว Shanghai Tech Center

Indonesia’s digital economy projected to emerge 9th-largest globally Jakarta (ANTARA) - Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate explained that Indonesia was projected to become the ninth-largest digital

BI survey indicates retail sales seasonally declined in January 2020 Jakarta (ANTARA) - The latest retail sales survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed that retail sales had tracked a

BI survey indicates retail sales seasonally declined in January 2020 Jakarta (ANTARA) - The latest retail sales survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed that retail sales had tracked a

Creative economy instrumental in boosting forex earnings London (ANTARA) - The Indonesian government believes that development of the creative economy plays a strategic role in contributing to

Indonesia pursues market access to New Zealand at SOMTIF Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia has continued to open up its export market access to New Zealand to gain entry into