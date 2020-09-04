MoFA summons Malaysian Ambassador over immigration restriction on WNI

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Malaysian Ambassador in Jakarta and sought an explanation regarding the neighboring country’s restrictions on the entry of long-term pass holders of several nationalities, including Indonesians.

“At the meeting, the Malaysian Ambassador conveyed that the policy is temporary and will be reviewed every week,” Judha Nugraha, director of Indonesians’ Protection at the ministry, said at an online press briefing held on Friday.

The government of Malaysia had announced earlier this month that it will ban the entry of people from 12 countries starting September 7, 2020, namely, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, Italy, Russia, Bangladesh, Spain, and Brazil.

The restriction would apply to pass holders who are permanent residents, expatriates, students, as well as those who have a Malaysian spouse, and the participants of “Malaysia My Second Home” program.

The decision was made as part of the country’s measures to curb further COVID-19 infections from abroad.

Indonesians who remain in Malaysia are in a relatively better situation after the government enacted the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) until the end of this year, which makes it easier for economic activities to reopen, Nugraha said.

“However, all six representatives of the Republic of Indonesia in Malaysia are always ready to provide logistics support for the susceptible group of Indonesians who need assistance during RMCO,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the ministry has asked Indonesians to refrain from traveling abroad as the pandemic is still ongoing.

Source: Antara News