Model Catherine Wilson arrested for drug use

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Jakarta Metropolitan Police arrested popular model Catherine Wilson and a security guard at her house, identified as J, for allegedly consuming illegally obtained drugs on Friday (July 17, 2020).

Wilson was arrested from her residence in Pangkalan Jati neighborhood, Cinere, Depok city, West Java Province, at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Jakarta Metropolitan Police spokesperson Sen.Coms.Yusri Yunus told journalists here on Saturday.

Police officials who raided her residence reportedly found two small packages of crystal methamphetamine, weighing 0.43 and 0.66 grams, as well as a bong, he added.

Wilson and the security guard have been placed under police custody for questioning, he continued.

Drug tests conducted on both have come back positive, he informed.

Indonesia’s entertainment industry remains vulnerable to drugs, as is evident from the arrests of several entertainers over consumption and even trade of illicit drugs.

Drug dealers in Indonesia apparently consider models and those from the world of entertainment as potential customers, partly due to their financial status and lifestyle.

The involvement of celebrities in drug offences is a real and grave threat for the nation’s war on drugs since they are public figures whose popularity has made them influential, with many attracting a big following.

The drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion, and the country sees about 50 drug use-related deaths daily, according to the National Narcotics Agency (BNN).

In the face of the grave threat posed by drug lords, BNN chief commissioner General Heru Winarko has advised capital punishment for those involved in the drug trade in the country.

National Police Chief General Idham Azis recently revealed that district courts in different parts of Indonesia have awarded the capital punishment to at least 100 drug offenders in the first half of 2020.

“May they soon be executed by firing squads to deter others,” he said while witnessing the National Police’s special task force destroy 1.2 tons of crystal methamphetamine, 35 thousand ecstasy pills, and 410 kilograms of marijuana in Jakarta on July 2, 2020.

The drugs were seized from members of local and international drug rings, including those operating from Iran, Pakistan, China, and Aceh and Jakarta in Indonesia, during raids conducted in May and June this year. (INE)

Source: Antara News