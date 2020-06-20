Ministry’s YouTube livestreaming highlights new normal in tourism

Jakarta The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy began livestreaming an event called “Socialization Toward a New Normal in the Tourism and Creative Economy Sector” through YouTube on Saturday and will continue on Sunday.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Wishnutama Kusubandio noted in a statement received here, Saturday, that the current conditions necessitate all parties to adapt while staying optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic would be overcome by continuing to implement a disciplined health protocol.

“All levels of the public and stakeholders are expected to implement health protocols with full responsibility and discipline in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the threat of a second wave of the disease,” the minister stated.

The event, initiated by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, with support from the DKI Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office, also bore the spirit of welcoming the 493th Anniversary of Jakarta and aimed at disseminating information of the new normal that stressed on practicing and applying concepts focusing on cleanliness, health, and safety in the tourism and creative economy sectors.

The public’s disciplined approach to adhere to health protocols, including maintaining a safe required distance between one another, washing hands, and using masks while venturing outdoors, is expected help re-instill a sense of confidence among foreign tourists to visit the country.

“This certainly can build the image of Indonesia as a country that is ready to transition to a new normal era, which is very influential in the efforts to build global trust in the country,” he stated.

Various partners, including Grand Indonesia Mall, BRI Bank, and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, partook in the event. Furthermore, representatives from e-commerce platforms Blibli, Bukalapak, JD.id, Lazada, Shopee and Tokopedia; transportation companies comprising Blue Bird, Gojek, and Grab; tourism industry players, including the Accor Group, Ancol, the Thousand Islands, and Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, as well as the KontrakHukum, took part in the event.

Apart from being enlivened through the official digital media channel, an exhibition showcasing products of micro, small, and medium businesses was also held at the Grand Indonesia Mall.

The ministry cooperated with partners’ platforms for online integration to limit the number of people to prevent crowding though yet targeting to grab the attention of the public en masse.

Source: Antara News