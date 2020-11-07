Ministry underscores criticality of strong infrastructure policy

Jakarta Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuljono called attention to the crucial importance of a strong infrastructure policy that can be applied in development in Indonesia.

“The most important aspect in the formulation of this policy is that it must be able to be applied, and it is my responsibility to apply it consistently,” the minister noted in a statement here on Saturday.

Infrastructure development comprises four stages or clusters, right from planning, procurement, and implementation, to utilization.

Operation and maintenance must be judiciously taken into account at the planning stage. In addition, this cluster should be in accordance with bureaucratic services, digital community service, stimulating the local economy, and boosting innovation in local product content.

In the procurement stage, the proposed policy should be able to oversee supervision for ensuring greater efficacy and no fraud.

“The police have always been our partner in supervision, especially in the procurement stage,” he affirmed.

Annually, the ministry procures on an average 10 thousand goods and services. Hence, it would not be possible for the Inspectorate General alone to supervise them. Thus, a policy formulation is the need of the hour to monitor it, he remarked.

He noted that one of the innovations for local product content is rubber and plastic processing for asphalt mixture and Buton asphalt technology (Asbuton).

This should be applied since in the last few years, the price of rubber has decreased. Hence, it must be absorbed for asphalt innovation, he noted.

Source: Antara News