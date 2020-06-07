Ministry to help recovery of Gili Matra marine tourism in NTB

Kuta, Bali The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is ready to help the recovery of marine tourism industry in Gili Matra, North Lombok District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, following a plan on the implementation of the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NTB Province is one of Indonesia’s international tourism icons, hence the revival efforts of its tourism sector by applying stringent health protocols must be guided up to the technical details, according to Aryo Hanggono, the ministry’s Director General of Marine Space Management (PRL).

“I hope the (new normal) concepts that have been obtained from various sources, including from virtual meetings held by the CTF, can become input in the application of new normal protocols up to the technical implementation level in the field,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

Gili Matra covering 2,954 ha area, is a national water conservation area currently being managed by the KKP’s Kupang National Water Conservation Office (BKKPN).

Over the last 10 months, the Gili Matra marine park has contributed state revenues amounting to Rp3.5 billion. Some 35,621 tourists mostly from Europe, America, Australia and several Asian countries, visited Gili Matra particularly for diving in its crystal clear waters.

In addition to the health protocols, the Gili Matra tourism industry must also follow the new normal tourism protocols concerning the preservation of the environment.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Kupang BKKPN, Ikram M. Sangadji, expressed his hope that the new normal implementation in Gili Matra could become a pilot project for new normal application in other areas.

Gili Matra has so far been categorized as a green zone of the COVID-19 transmission.

“The implementation of the new normal tourism protocols in Gili Matra is expected to make local and foreign tourists feel safe and travel responsibly while visiting NTB,” he said.

Source: Antara News