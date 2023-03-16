Ministry, Siberkreasi host class on simple podcast production

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Communication and Informatics Ministry and Siberkreasi National Initiative on Digital Literacy (GNLD) hosted a class on simple podcast production to edify members of the general public on creating their own content.The Digital Literacy Podcast Video Class, which is part of the Indonesia Towards Digital Literacy Program, is one of the efforts by the ministry to hone people’s digital literacy skills, the ministry said in its statement obtained here on Thursday. The ministry has collaborated with Paberik Soeara Rakjat, an audio production service provider, in hosting the class. The event took place at the Cilandak Town Square, Jakarta, on Saturday, March 11. Some 30 people participated in-person, while the other 350 participated online, it said. Professional podcaster Rizky Adi Nugroho, who gave out material at the event, drew attention to the fact that people currently harbored a misconception about podcasting that a podcast is supposed to be like the ones hosted by Deddy Corbuzier or Denny Sumargo. However, everyone can make their own podcast contents based on the concepts they want, he remarked. “Now, we all can also produce with the gadgets we own, one of which is by using the music streaming application, so it is easy to use,” Nugroho remarked. He also reminded the participants to not overly fret about their setups and rather focus on their creativity. “Now, we can be creative, such as by adding audiogram coupled with static image or using stock video from YouTube, obviously ones with no copyright, or we can even take it from stock video we own,” he elaborated. Nugroho noted that they can use Adobe Podcast AI to edit their content, so the voice and sounds become more audible or intelligible. He also encouraged participants to start podcasting early, as the current generation, the Gen Z, is rather selective in terms of the content they consume. “Podcast video is also an opportunity to garner interest from Gen Zs,” he noted. In the class, the participants were also taught by a podcaster, Wishnu Kumoro, about simple podcast production techniques and practices which they can do with their devices and gadgets. The lessons include recording techniques, device placement for best audio result, and introduction to applications for podcasts.

Source: Antara News Agency