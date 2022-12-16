Ministry seeks gender-responsive climate change policies

The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) is seeking to make policies related to climate change gender-responsive.

“The ministry is pushing for gender-responsive climate change policies and issuing general guidelines on gender-responsive climate change adaptation,” the ministry’s expert staff for poverty reduction Titi Eko Rahayu said at a webinar on “Climate Change, Green Economy, and the Role of Women” in Jakarta on Friday.

Climate change is not gender-neutral since it has a different impact on women, men, the elderly, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups, she pointed out.

To realize gender-responsive climate change policies, PPPA Minister Bintang Puspayoga has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Rahayu disclosed.

“This is one of the ministry’s efforts to realize gender-responsive policies on climate change,” she said.

She further said that there are some non-gender-responsive policies on climate change since the planning of policies and activities usually starts with stereotyped thinking or gender labeling.

In addition, men and women also have different roles, therefore, their needs, experiences, problems, and aspirations are different, she added.

“These differences in roles can affect both of them in gaining access to and control over resources, participating in development, and (enjoying) the benefits of development outcomes,” Rahayu said.

The PPPA Ministry is obliged to ensure fair development for all groups through gender mainstreaming and children’s rights, she added.

“To carry out this task, we must support gender mainstreaming and enforce children’s rights. This job requires a cross-sector national development implementation strategy,” she added.

Rahayu said that the main goal of gender mainstreaming in the environmental sector, including in climate adaptation, is an integrated gender perspective in the entire process of planning, budgeting, implementing, and monitoring program policies and activities.

Source: Antara News