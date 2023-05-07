-Ministry provides Rp1 bln for training for Papua job seekers

The institutional vocational training for the selected 112 indigenous Papuan job seekers will be implemented for 30 days. Biak Numfor, Papua (ANTARA) – The Manpower Ministry has allocated Rp1 billion (US$68 thousand) for institutional vocational training for job seekers in Biak Numfor district, Papua province.The state budget support from the ministry has been disbursed through the Sorong Vocational Training Center (BLK), Head of the Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) of the Biak Numfor Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Job Training Workshop Yalon Kbareksaid here on Saturday. “The state budget supports the smooth implementation of institutional vocational training for job seekers in Biak Numfor,” he added. He informed that the SME Job Training Workshop will provide vocational training for 112 job seekers in the district who have been selected from about 400 young native Papuans. The UPT head said that the training of job seekers is expected to help them compete in the job market. Currently, the job market demands skilled workers who have mastered certain professions and are ready to work, he pointed out. Hence, job seekers must have skills that are in accordance with work requirements, so they should take part in the workshop since such skills cannot be obtained in an instant, he noted. Kbarek said he expected that the institutional vocational training will provide practical skills that could become capital for job seekers to get into competitive work. Six vocational skill trainings are being provided by the government through the workshop, namely, in electronic engineering, electrical engineering, welding engineering, automotive engineering, garment and apparel making, as well as information communication technology, he informed. “The institutional vocational training for the selected 112 indigenous Papuan job seekers will be implemented for 30 days,” the UPT head said. He appealed to all participants at the workshop to closely study all learning materials shared by their instructors so that they can gain useful knowledge and competency. Earlier, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, said that the revitalization of vocational education and training is essential for tapping into the demographic bonus expected in Indonesia in 2030.

Source: Antara News Agency