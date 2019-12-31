Ministry provides four water buses for Biak Numfor in 2020

Biak, Papua (ANTARA) – The Transportation Ministry has allocated Rp800 million of fund in its 2020 budget for the provision of four water buses for public transportation in the islands of Biak Numfor District, Papua Province, a local government official revealed.

“The four water buses, each with the capacity of 20 passengers, are expected to support the strategic program of national tourism to serve sea transportation routing Owi Island-Biak City and Padaido Islands-Aimando,” Head of Biak Transportation Office Fransisco Olla said here on Sunday.

He admitted that the district faces the lack of sea transportation to reach villages and a number of tourism spots. Hence, the water buses would help connect all areas in the islands, and enable local residents to distribute their farming yields to Biak City.

Olla said, the water buses are expected to boost local economy in Padaido Islands and Aimando.

Padaido Islands which are famous for their diving sites with pristine water, wide sandy beaches, and high biodiversity can be reached about two hours by speedboats from Biak.

