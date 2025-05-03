Ministry of Public Health Warns of Anthrax Threat with 80% Mortality Rate



Loei: The Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning regarding anthrax, stating that the disease is highly contagious and carries a mortality rate of up to 80%. In Loei Province, a dead cow was discovered by villagers, prompting an investigation by the Livestock Office. Initial inspections suggest the cow’s death resulted from ingesting a nylon rope used to tie straw, causing digestive blockage. Officials believe it is not linked to an animal epidemic, as the remaining herd shows no signs of illness.

According to Thai News Agency, Dr. Thaweechai Visanuyothin, Director of Disease Control Office 9, Nakhon Ratchasima, emphasized the severity of anthrax, noting its transmissibility to humans. Symptoms can appear 1-5 days post-infection, including fever, nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, a burn-like wound, and respiratory difficulties. If severe, the disease can be fatal in up to 80% of cases. Following a recent anthrax-related death in Don Tan District, Mukdahan Province, the Mukdahan District Public

Health Office declared the area an anthrax disease control zone. The Department of Disease Control confirmed the deceased had contracted anthrax, with the patient initially presenting with sores, swollen lymph nodes, dizziness, and convulsions.

Risk factors linked to the recent outbreak include the slaughtering of cattle at a local fair and the distribution of the meat within the village. In response, a Disease Control Investigation Operations Team, alongside the Disease Prevention and Control Office 10 in Ubon Ratchathani Province and local health and livestock officials, has begun investigating. Measures include administering medicine to high-risk individuals and disinfecting the slaughter site. Animal movement checkpoints have also been established.

The public is advised to avoid contact with livestock, practice good hygiene, consume certified meat, and report any unusual animal deaths to authorities. Those experiencing unusual symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. For more information, the D

epartment of Disease Control hotline is available at 1422.

In Loei Province, the discovery of three dead cows in the village of Kaeng Tao has caused concern. However, recent inspections by the Loei Provincial Livestock Office and other local authorities found only two dead cows, with one calf missing. The remains appeared to have been dead for several days. Samples from the deceased cows and blood from the herd have been sent to the Veterinary Research and Development Center for analysis. Early findings suggest the deaths are not due to an epidemic, as the remaining cows are healthy.

Observations indicate that the deceased cows may have ingested nylon ropes used for tying straw, leading to digestive blockages. Autopsy results are pending to confirm the cause of death.