Ministry of Industry takes serious action to increase penalties for the root cause of chemical leakage problems

The Ministry of Industry organized the “Industry Unity” activity to present certificates to 58 entrepreneurs and those involved in the chemical spill mitigation in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and Rayong provinces, with Mr. Ekkanat Promphan, Minister of Industry, presiding over the ceremony.

Mr. Ekkanat said that the problem of illegal dumping of industrial waste and improper management of toxic waste has led to the leakage and spread of pollutants in many areas, causing damage and affecting the quality of the environment and public health. He therefore ordered the acceleration of the reform of the toxic waste management industry, and the acceleration of the amendment of laws to increase penalties in order to create fear of wrongdoing, so that those who illegally dump waste will be responsible for the damages that occur, and to promote sustainable growth of the industry, as well as to encourage officials to work without fear of influence or any authority.

‘I have already signed the appointment of a committee t

o amend the law to reform the industry. This law will give authorities the power to inspect and arrest offenders, including a law to increase penalties for offenders. However, amending the law will take time because it involves many parties, not just the Ministry of Industry, but also other ministries,’ said Mr. Ekkanat.

Regarding the flooding problem in the northern and northeastern regions, the overall picture shows that some industrial factories have been damaged. All units under the Ministry of Industry have been instructed to prepare to help survey the damage in order to prepare a compensation plan. In the past, assistance has been provided by arranging officials, engineering teams, or community technicians from the Technical Career Project to renovate, repair, and restore machinery and the electrical system, sending officials to assess the problem, provide advice on business issues, plan to restore the business, send officials to provide advice on restoring the production process, and suspend debt paym

ents for 3 months for debtors of the SME Development Fund.

Source: Thai News Agency