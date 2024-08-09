Ministry of Culture joins in celebrating the United Nations International Day on Indigenous Peoples of the World



Minister of Culture joins in celebrating ethnic diversity, promoting ethnic soft power, creative power of the nation, International Day of the United Nations on the Indigenous Peoples of the World 2024 at the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre (Public Organization), Bangkok.

Ms. Suda-wan Wangsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture, presided over the opening ceremony of the Soft Power of Ethnicity, Creative Power of the Nation event and joined the celebration of the United Nations International Day of the Indigenous Peoples of the World 2024, with Ms. Ploy Thanikul, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Culture, Mr. Komat Jungsathian, Director of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre (Public Organization), Mr. Kriangkrai Chichuang, President of the Council of Indigenous Peoples of Thailand (CIP), executives of the Ministry of Culture, and more than 60 ethnic groups from all over the country attending the event at the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre (Public O

rganization), Bangkok.

Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, Minister of Culture, said on this occasion that ‘I am very pleased to join the celebration with our ethnic brothers and sisters from all 60 ethnic groups nationwide on the important occasion designated by the United Nations as the Day of Celebration of Ethnic Diversity. The government places great importance on treating all ethnic groups equally and sees the cultural diversity of our ethnic brothers and sisters as a ‘creative power’ or Soft Power of the country. We have a policy to take care of our ethnic brothers and sisters so that they have dignity, work, income and a good quality of life.’

‘For the Ministry of Culture, we have accelerated the push for a law to protect and promote the way of life of ethnic groups by proposing that the Cabinet approve the principle on February 6, 2024 and the House of Representatives approve the principle in the first reading on February 28, 2024. It is currently in the process of being considered by the special commi

ttee, which is expected to be completed by the end of this month as a gift to our ethnic brothers and sisters on the occasion of the month of celebrating the cultural diversity of ethnic groups.’

‘Being part of this event today, I have witnessed the cultural potential of ethnic groups from all over the country. I am therefore confident that when this law comes into effect, it will be an important opportunity for our country because when ethnic groups are protected and have equal access to basic rights, have stability in their lives, and are proud of their ethnicity, they will be ready to use their ‘cultural capital’ potential as a soft power to develop a cultural economy, create jobs, generate income, and enable ethnic groups to be self-reliant with dignity and a good quality of life. They will be a creative force that will help the nation become competitive and create new opportunities for the country sustainably,’ concluded Ms. Sudawan Wangsuphakikoson.

On the same occasion, Mr. Komat Chongsathian, Direct

or of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre (Public Organization), mentioned the progress of the consideration of the draft bill on the protection and promotion of ethnic lifestyles, saying, ‘The special committee, which has representatives from both government agencies, experts, and ethnic groups, has jointly considered all 35 sections of the draft bill and has completed the initial stage. Currently, it is in the process of reviewing the wording to ensure consistency throughout the entire bill. I believe that the special committee will be able to complete the consideration within August.’

‘For this Act, the objective is to protect the way of life of all ethnic groups and promote the potential of ethnic groups based on cultural capital for a good quality of life that can sustainably support themselves. Importantly, this Act will create opportunities for equality for all groups of people in society. In the process of drafting this Act, the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre

(Public Organization) has conducted comparative research with cases from other countries and carefully studied the impacts on related laws. It has also continuously listened to opinions from all sectors, especially ethnic groups, throughout the 3 years of drafting this Act. After being assigned by the government to be the main agency responsible for driving ethnic laws, it is believed that this will be another best law in Thailand that will protect all ethnic groups and cultures equally.’

Source: Thai News Agency