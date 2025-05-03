Search
Ministry Monitors Anthrax Outbreak in Northeastern Region


Bangkok: The Ministry of Public Health is actively monitoring an anthrax outbreak in the northeastern region, urging the public not to panic after hundreds of people have been affected. Dr. Thanakrit Chit-Aree-rat, the Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the Department of Disease Control is taking urgent measures to monitor and control the situation.



According to Thai News Agency, the outbreak has resulted in numerous fatalities and infections, with hundreds of individuals still requiring monitoring and screening. Dr. Thanakrit emphasized the importance of the public remaining calm as the authorities work diligently to manage the outbreak. The Ministry reassures the public that all necessary steps are being taken to contain the spread of anthrax and protect public health.

