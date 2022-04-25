Ministry invites all parties to break chain of child marriage

Jakarta Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection official Rohika Kurniadi Sari has invited all parties to break the chain of child marriage.

The two parties in marriage have to fulfill various conditions, so that the marriage can run smoothly and have a good future, Sari noted in a webinar titled “When is the Risky Age for Marriage?” on Friday.

Marriage is ideal when the two parties reach a proper age, as age mirrors the readiness of the two parties, she explained.

In addition, marriage must involve knowledge and skills, specifically in receiving access, the capability to participate, and to make a decision, she stated.

Marriage should not happen out of a sense of romanticism. It also requires adequate knowledge and competence in building a family, she pointed out.

The online-held discussion is a series of events to commemorate Kartini Day and National Children Day.

The ministry expects that the result of the discussion can be an educational material for the Family Learning Center (Puspaga) as an effort to prevent child marriages.

During the event, psychologist Fania Kusharyani noted that one of the causes of child marriage is the parents’ lack of knowledge as well as lack of health and reproduction service for teenagers.

“They lack the knowledge on teenagers’ health, reproduction health, and the negative consequences of sexual relations at an early age,” she explained.

Moreover, parents face difficulties in communicating about problems related to reproduction health and sexuality with children and teenagers.

“In Indonesia, it is often still considered taboo to communicate about sexual education. This can hinder children from knowing about the importance of taking care of themselves,” she elaborated.

Other factors include the parents’ concerns over the children’s future and the lack of closeness between parents and teenagers.

Source: Antara News