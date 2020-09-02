Ministry intensifies development in priority tourist destinations

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) through the Regional Infrastructure Development Agency (BPIW), is intensifying development in the super-priority National Tourism Strategic Zones (KSPN) to accelerate tourism revival in the new normal period.

BPIW head Hadi Sucahyono said here on Tuesday that the tourism sector is expected to be one of the economic sectors that recover quickly, hence infrastructure development activities in the five super-priority KSPNs must not stop.

To support the development of the five super-priority KSPNs, the ministry has formulated an Integrated Tourism Master Plan (RIPT).

The five destinations designated by the Indonesian government as super priority KSPNs are Lake Toba in North Sumatra province, Borobudur Temple, which is located in Magelang, Central Java, not far from Yogyakarta, Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), and Manado-Likupang-Bitung in North Sulawesi province.

The KSPN infrastructure built by the PUPR Ministry includes roads and bridges, aimed at improving connectivity between the regions, he remarked.

The ministry has also constructed water reservoirs and flood control infrastructure, he said.

Besides, the development activities also include the construction of solid waste and sanitation facilities, as well as housing to support tourism areas.

He remarked that the five super-priority tourist destinations are expected to become world-class tourist destinations which prioritize the preservation and sustainable use of geological and cultural heritage.

He then called for support and collaboration from other ministries and institutions, local governments, and state-owned as well as private enterprises to bring about infrastructure and facility development.

Meanwhile, Frans Teguh, expert staff for sustainable development and conservation at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, has reminded local governments to implement the health protocols strictly amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An audit control mechanism is very important, so that tourism and creative economy activities can take place safely and productively, he noted.

“Another thing that needs to be paid attention to is how to manage the crowd, the euphoria of people when doing tourism activities, as well as regulating the number of visitors,” he said.

Source: Antara News