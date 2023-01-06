Ministry installs water treatment plant in Duyu Palu housing area

The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry built a water treatment plant to supply clean water in the Duyu residential area, Palu City, Central Sulawesi.

“The need for water is very dire, so we built an installation to make it easier for people to get clean water,” Head of regional settlement infrastructure center at the Central Sulawesi Office of the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry Sahabuddin stated here on Friday.

Sahabuddin explained that the water treatment plant had capacity of water debit of 20 liters per second to meet the clean water needs of 230 houses in the water network and some other facilities in that place.

This is because clean water is a basic need, so the government consistently facilitates the people by building clean water infrastructure and facilities.

“This installation is enough to meet the needs of survivors in the Duyu housing area, and the community no longer has to worry about water shortages,” Sahabuddin added.

The ministry has also installed the same system in the Pombewe residential area, Sigi District, with a water discharge of 20 liters per second, to 1,500 household connections.

He stated that new residential areas must be equipped with supporting facilities and infrastructure, so that people living there feel comfortable.

“The government always tries to provide the best for the community. How can people survive living in one place without supporting facilities and infrastructure,” Sahabuddin stated.

Sahabuddin said his administration was also working on a clean water network for other communities. The water network is sourced or connected from the Pasigala Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) using a pipeline system to serve three regions: Palu City, Sigi, and Donggala.

“Clean water services in Palu City use the Pasigala SPAM that serves nine thousand houses in (the water) network and is currently in the process of installing the network,” he noted.

Source: Antara News