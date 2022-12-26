Ministry helping UIN fulfill facility, infrastructure needs

The Ministry of National Development Planning is making efforts to help Palu’s Datokarama State Islamic University (UIN) fulfill its academic infrastructure needs to support human resource development in the area.

“All tertiary institutions, including UIN Datokarama, will gradually be equipped with proper infrastructure and facilities,” Director of Higher Education and Science and Technology at the ministry Tatang Muttaqin said at the second campus of UIN Datokarama in Sigi on Monday.

Muttaqin visited UIN Datokarama in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, to attend and deliver a speech at a workshop on the development of the university.

He also reviewed the progress of the construction of facilities and infrastructure on UIN Datokarama’s campus one in Palu city, and the development of academic facilities and infrastructure on campus two in Sigi district.

The construction of the first campus was on the agenda of reconstruction following an earthquake and tsunami.

“For campus one (the result) can already be seen, it is already good. Hopefully, this year, all construction will be completed,” he said.

The development of campus two will be carried out gradually using state sharia securities (SBSN).

“In 2023, there will be SBSN; this will be encouraged to meet UIN Datokarama’s needs for infrastructure and infrastructure such as integrated classrooms and laboratories,” he informed.

His administration will try to coordinate with the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry and Religious Affairs Ministry to address the university’s request to renovate two buildings in Sigi district, which were hit by the earthquake.

Muttaqin stated that the development of academic supporting facilities infrastructure in tertiary institutions is a part of the government’s program, especially the Ministry of National Development Planning, which is collaborating with other ministries and institutions in its implementation.

Meanwhile, the rector of Datokarama State Islamic University, Prof. Sagaf Pettalongi, said he expects the ministry to assist the university in fulfilling its need for supporting facilities and infrastructure.

“Datokarama State Islamic University, as a developing tertiary institution, requires support (in the form of) availability of facilities and infrastructure, in line with the public’s immense enthusiasm to receive tertiary education at Datokarama State Islamic University,” he added.

Source: Antara News