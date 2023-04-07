Ministry extends MoU to create digitally literate human resources

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Higher Education, Research, and Technology Directorate General at the Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry has extended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private company to encourage the formation of digitally literate human resources.”Through digital literacy and the technology world, the ministry supports the creation of a quality and golden generation in mastering this new world,” Acting Higher Education, Research and Technology Director General Nizamsaid here, Thursday (April 6). Nizam lauded the company for contributing in developing the country’s digital literacy through the Ramadhan CSR activity. This comes in the form of telecommunication-supporting hardware donation to improve learning activities in pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) and orphanages. Islamic Education Director General at the Religious Affairs Ministry Muhammad Ali Ramdhani pointed to the presence of several skilled talents in pesantren that is expected to boost Indonesia’s economic prosperity. Meanwhile, Human Development Deputy at the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Abetnego Tarigan welcomes the company’s commitment and initiative in intensifying cooperation with ministries. KSP and the company are committed to preparing 100 digital talents that are expected to help in creating human resources in Indonesia that are able to compete in the future, Tarigan affirmed. Director of Government Affairs at Huawei Indonesia Yenty Joman explained that as a global technological, information, and communication company, it supports the use of ICT in educational institutions. The use of ICT should not just be limited to state and private universities but should also be broadened to Islamic higher education, vocational schools, and pesantren, she emphasized. The support is given through various upskilling training, certifications, and the opportunity to participate in the ICT competition both at the national and global levels.

Source: Antrara News Agency