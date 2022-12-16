Ministry delivers assistance to disabled people in Central Bengkulu

The Ministry of Social Affairs distributed assistance to people with disabilities in Central Bengkulu District, Bengkulu Province, in the form of several aids, with assistance totaling Rp243.8 million.

“We deliver a mandate from the minister of social affairs in the form of social rehabilitation assistance proposed by the Central Bengkulu District Government through the aspirations of a member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), Muhammad Soleh,” the ministry’s coordinator of the Social Sensory Rehabilitation Working Group, Widiyanti Sri Lestari, noted in Central Bengkulu District on Friday.

Lestari remarked that the assistance provided was in the form of blind sticks, prosthetic hands and legs, child and adult wheelchairs, and assistance with basic food needs, as well as direct fuel cash assistance (BLT) distributed by PT Pos Indonesia.

The distribution of assistance to 140 people with disabilities in 10 sub-districts in Central Bengkulu District is part of a series of activities to commemorate National Disability Day that falls on December 3 and National Solidarity Day on December 20.

“Hopefully, this assistance would help people with disabilities and other beneficiaries,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the acting head of Central Bengkulu District, Heriyandi Roni, stated that his side was grateful for the support and concern for persons with disabilities.

“This is part of the development mechanism process, including in the context of the aspiration funds conveyed by our representative in the DPR RI, Muhammad Soleh,” he stated.

Roni is optimistic that the distribution of assistance would not only be limited to persons with disabilities but also to others in Central Bengkulu District.

In addition, Soleh’s expert staff, Lukman Junaidi, stated that Central Bengkulu District has a relatively low number of persons with disabilities.

However, disabled people, who have not been registered to receive the assistance, can submit their data next year.

“Please inform the government through the Social Service for persons with disabilities, who have not been registered to receive assistance,” he stated.

Source: Antara News