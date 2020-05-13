Ministry appeals to public to spread positive messages about COVID-19

Jakarta The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has appealed to the Indonesian public to continue spreading positive messages related to COVID-19 and remain optimistic and united in the fight against the pandemic.

“We must spread positive knowledge, and the foundation for that is we have to maintain optimism,” said director general of Public Information and Communication at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Widodo Muktiyo, at a virtual discussion forum on Wednesday in Jakarta.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, needs to be tackled with positive thoughts, without pointing fingers at anyone. Self-discipline also needs to be practiced while using social media, and, at the same time, people must work together to help each other during this difficult time, he added.

“Let us set aside our ego because we are facing one common enemy which is the coronavirus. So, we should not put the blame on anybody, especially among ourselves,” he urged.

Aside from spreading positive messages, the Ministry believes that it is important to build people’s participation in following the protocols that have been laid down by the government.

“In this public communication, we must build orchestration, where each of us has a part, and we must be united against COVID-19,” the director general said.

He also urged the public to follow personal protection methods, such as maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands, as well as staying home.

“These are still being enforced and are the protocols that need to be carried out, considering there are no vaccines available (for COVID-19) yet. Otherwise, there could be a latent danger that can arise at any time,” he warned.

Source: Antara News