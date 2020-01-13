Minister seeks transitional period over ODOL truck restriction

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita requested the Transportation Ministry to provide a transitional period for the industry to adjust its freight vehicles after the ministry revised a transport regulation restricting overdimension and overload (ODOL) trucks.

“What we need is at least an adequate transitional period. Hence, the industry can have sufficient time to adjust its freight transport,” Kartasasmita stated here on Monday.

Kartasasmita elaborated that industries will have to prepare new types of trucks for transportation, and this would be viewed as additional investment.

“This is an issue that will necessitate a common perception. Another aspect that should be underlined is that we can understand the policy of zero ODOL in terms of land transportation safety,” he remarked.

According to the minister, a restriction on ODOL will increase the logistical costs and affect production costs that will ultimately also affect the industry’s competitiveness.

“In connection with the industry’s operation, the policy will reduce the competitiveness of products,” he noted.

In the meantime, Secretary General of the Industry Ministry Achmad Sigit Dwiwahjono affirmed that the Transportation Ministry has yet to respond to his ministry’s letter.

He expressed hope that other modes of transportation, including train and sea, would be optimized as logistical transportation for the national industry.

Source: Antara News