Minister observes health protocols applied at Pulogebang Terminal

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi personally inspected the application of health protocols and the movement of non-homecoming exodus passengers at the Pulogebang Bus Terminal, East Jakarta.

According to Antara’s observation at the Pulo Gebang Terminal on Saturday, the transportation minister arrived at the largest terminal in Indonesia at around 9:40 Indonesian Western Time (WIB) and headed to the passenger arrival terminal.

During the visit, the transportation minister was accompanied by Head of the Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) Transportation Management Agency (BPTJ) Polana B. Pramesti, Head of the Jakarta Transportation Agency Syafrin Liputo, and Head of the Pulogebang Terminal Bernard Pasaribu.

At the arrival terminal, Sumadi reviewed the passenger inspection process conducted with an antigen and GeNose swab test.

The minister thereafter headed to the departure terminal to inspect the checkpoint on the second floor of the Pulogebang Terminal.

Furthermore, Sumadi monitored the waiting room area for passengers departing from Jakarta.

The minister had the opportunity to converse with a passenger departing for Yogyakarta, as he had an assignment from his workplace.

Earlier, Sumadi had also visited the Pasar Senen Station to observe the implementation of health protocols and policies on the homecoming exodus ban.

Source: Antara News