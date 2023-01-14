Minister Mahfud MD outlines Indonesia’s future challenges

The challenges of the past and present are the same in severity, only in different types. Ideologically, we also face disturbances from transnational ideology.

Surabaya, East Java Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has said that right now, Indonesia is facing several challenges that are as severe as problems in the past.

In the past, one of the challenges faced by the country was world war geopolitics, he noted.

“When Pancasila as the state foundation was created in 1945, Indonesia was only a relatively small colony, not yet recognized as a country, but it managed to become independent amid World War II,” he said in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one of the current challenges faced by Indonesia is the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has added to the threat of a domestic economic crisis.

“Most of our daily food, such as noodles, bread, and other pastries, about 87 percent of the raw materials, namely wheat, are still imported from Ukraine,” he pointed out.

In addition, in the future, Indonesia will also face the global climate change issue, which is expected to make it very challenging to meet domestic food needs.

To anticipate these challenges, the minister asked the community to unite, especially for the sake of strengthening food security in the country.

According to him, if, in 1945, the Indonesian people could unite to face various challenges to achieve independence, the people in the present must be able to do the same.

“The challenges of the past and present are the same in severity, only in different types. Ideologically, we also face disturbances from transnational ideology,” Mahfud said.

He then quoted an Islamic religious leader who emphasized that the Pancasila house was like a mosque for Muslims.

“In the mosque, people must be expelled if they do not follow the rules of the mosque. In the Pancasila house, people who violate Pancasila rules must be expelled as well,” he said.

Mahfud emphasized that the government will not tolerate all movements that are ideologically against Pancasila and which threaten the integrity of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.

However, he said he believes that the democratic climate in Indonesia is still conducive.

For example, the security situation in Papua is considered to be relatively conducive after the arrest of Governor Lukas Enembe by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for alleged bribery and gratuities.

“In addition, the action against the Presidential Regulation in lieu (Perppu) of the Job Creation Law, which has recently emerged in various regions, is still being carried out in accordance with the mechanism of legal procedures,” he added.

Source: Antara News