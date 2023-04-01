Minister lauds extension of PPRT Bill task force’s duties

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga lauded the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) for extending the duties of the task force for the Domestic Worker Protection Bill (RUU PPRT).”The task force is one of the most important supporting factors in accelerating the passage of the PPRT Bill. We have seen the task force’s good practices in looking after the passage of the sexual violence prevention law (TPKS law),” Puspayoga stated here on Friday (March 31, 2023). ccording to the minister, the government has agreed that the work in drafting the PPRT Bill is not only about its substance but also communication and political work. This task force consists of eight ministries and institutions: the Manpower Ministry, the Law and Human Rights Ministry, the PPPA Ministry, the KSP, the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the National Police, and the Attorney General’s Office. Puspayoga said the acceleration of the PPRT Bill’s passage is aimed at recognizing domestic workers and fighting for their rights to health and social security. “Some 90 percent of the 4.2 million domestic workers are women and children. Therefore, it is important for us to look after the bill passage as well as possible,” the minister stated. She emphasized the importance of policy synchronization to prevent overlap of provisions contained in the PPRT Bill with other prevailing laws and regulations. “When talking about the protection of domestic workers based on justice, welfare, and in honor of human rights, we expect to pay attention to existing laws related to women and children,” she stressed. She noted that the existing laws and regulations include the Law on the Ratification of Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Law on the Elimination of Domestic Violence, Law on the Eradication of Human Trafficking, and Child Protection Law. baca-jugaRelated news: PPRT bill aims to eliminate discrimination of workers: MinisterRelated news: Striving for protection of domestic workers through PPRT billRelated news: Public support to determine course of PPRT bill deliberations

Source: Antara News Agency (ANA)