Minister invites labor union leaders to discuss job creation bill

Jakarta Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD invited union leaders to discuss the job creation bill at his office, Jakarta, Wednesday.

The meeting, initiated by Mahfud MD, was attended by labor union leaders, including All-Indonesia Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI) president Andi Gani Nena Wea, Indonesian Worker Union Confederation (KSPI) president Said Iqbal, and Indonesia Welfare Labor Confederation (KSBSI) chair Elly Rosita.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Labor Ida Fauziah, and Chief of Staff Office of President Moeldoko were other attendees at the meeting.

“This meeting was aimed at facilitating an exchange of ideas on the omnibus law pertaining to the workforce. Harboring the belief and same thoughts, it could improve the dignity and welfare of the workforce,” Mahfud noted in a statement.

In the meantime, Hartarto highlighted the government’s vital steps in the field of healthcare since health was at the center of the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic that had broad-ranging impacts on workers.

“Hence, the government has set two targets of breaking the chain of the pandemic and the effects of layoffs. This necessitates close cooperation with labor unions,” the minister revealed. At the meeting, leaders of labor organizations lauded the government’s initiative to hold discussions.

Nevertheless, they were upbeat about the discussion being intense and comprehensive, so that the labor union’s inputs on the job creation bill can be wholly incorporated.

The proposal, among others, was to form a technical team that involved several parties.

KSPSI President Wea expected the government, employers, and trade unions to sit together to discuss labor issues in order to reach a mutual understanding

“We are optimistic that a technical team would be formed soon that comprises the labor union, Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), and government. Those parties can sit and talk together,” he stated.

Meanwhile, KSPI President Iqbal commended the government’s favorable response.

“The challenge is a change in the pattern of work relations, and it occurs during a pandemic,” Iqbal remarked.

The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs held two dialog sessions in the afternoon and evening to fully accommodate the union’s aspirations.

Nine labor organizations attended the afternoon session, while seven labor organizations were present during the evening session.

Today’s dialog is the third meeting to have been initiated by Mahfud MD to absorb the workers’ aspirations on the job creation bill.

Several meetings with trade union representatives were earlier held in March and April.

Source: Antara News