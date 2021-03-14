Minister encourages bus operators’ creativity to attract customers

Jakarta Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has encouraged bus companies to explore creativity and innovation to attract people to use the land transportation mode.

“Bus has remarkable potential because it is relatively affordable with its point-to-point service Thus, it can become an alternative (transportation service),” Sumadi said at the launching of Sumatra Roadshow 2021 With PerpalZ TV broadcast virtually on Sunday.

“I have seen buses that provide air purifier. This can be a selling point to attract consumers. We can learn from Kereta Api Indonesia (state-run railway company PT KAI) that offers best services with its luxury coaches. This can be applied to bus services,” he added.

The minister said, COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government as well as industry operators to explore new ideas and breakthroughs.

“The President has said that creative ideas have emerged during the pandemic. Under these difficult circumstances, we should be creative so our businesses would change in creative ways,” Sumadi added.

The Transportation Ministry, he noted, would support transportation operators to conduct creative activities and use digital technology to promote its services to the public.

The government has developed more bus stations across the archipelago in 2021.

“We also made something different (for the bus stations). We will have breakthrough in Yogyakarta and Bandung (West Java), where bus stations are not slum. There will be game centers to attract young generation,” he said.

Source: Antara News