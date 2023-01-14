Minister challenges Pangkalpinang to host U-17, U-21 next

Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali challenged the administration of Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Islands, to host the U-17 and U-21 basketball championships after the city successfully held the U-15 National Championship.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), the youth and sports minister assessed that Pangkalpinang City was successful in organizing the U-15 National Championship and was challenged again to host the U-17 and U-21 National Championships,” Mayor of Pangkalpinang Maulan Aklil remarked here on Saturday.

Aklil said that the U-15 Basketball Championship in Pangkalpinang City was attended by 300 athletes from nine provinces in Indonesia that commenced on Sunday (January 8) at the GOR BMNL sports complex.

“The youth and sports minister not only challenged Pangkalpinang City to host the U-17 and U-21 Basketball National Championships but also challenged to host the National Sports Week (Pornas) in 2025,” he remarked.

Aklil said Pangkalpinang City, as the capital of Bangka Belitung Islands, is the most peaceful city in Indonesia, which become an advantage for local governments in organizing and ensuring the success of national and international events.

“We must try things like this and appreciate the minister, who has challenged Pangkalpinang City to host the national championship,” he remarked.

According to the mayor, implementation of the recent U-15 Basketball Championship went in a smooth, orderly, and safe manner, thereby resulting in a positive impact on the region’s progress in basketball sports.

“This Saturday night, (January 14), is the closing event of the U-15 Basketball Championship, and it is hoped that the participants, especially the athletes, have a good impression of here,” he remarked.

Secretary General of the Indonesian Basketball Federation (Perbasi) Nirmala Dewi stated that Pangkalpinang City is suitable to host basketball sports tourism both at the national and international levels.

According to Dewi, basketball tournament events can encourage the local economy in addition to sports development itself.

Source: Antara News