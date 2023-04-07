Minister calls to expedite completion of IEU-CEPA negotiations

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that substantial completion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) should be expedited to utilize the economic cooperation potential between the two parties.During President Joko Widodo’s meeting in the European Union, the government had already targeted to complete the IEU-CEPA negotiations this year, he stated during the EuroChamp Position Papers 2023 unveiling, as quoted from a statement, Thursday. Indonesia is currently establishing economic relations with countries in Europe through participation in the international exhibition Hannover Messe in Germany. The minister noted that within the last three years, Indonesia had managed to become a partner country in Hannover Messe twice. This is Indonesia’s commitment to continue to participate in the European Union market, he noted. In addition to discussing Indonesia’s commitment to establishing sound relations with trade partner countries in Europe, during the event, Hartarto also outlined strategies implemented by the government to maintain quality economic growth. The government implements flexible, responsive, and accommodative fiscal and monetary policy mix as well as encourages consumption and investment. The government continues to encourage investment in Indonesia through structural reformation and several other policies. These include the formation of a special economic zone (KEK) to optimize industrial, export, and import activities as well as other activities with high economic value. Hartarto underlined that the investment community became the government’s priority, as investment creates jobs and jobs are needed by Indonesians. He welcomed EuroCham’s four recommendations for Indonesia to be involved in the global value chain, support existing investors, provide legal certainty for businessmen, and support investment for innovation and sustainability. He believes that the recommendations align with the government’s programs.

Source: Antrara News Agency