Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian has urged all mass organizations to unite in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact in different sectors ranging from health to the economy.

“In the midst of global challenges, all countries including this nation, we are back to strengthen togetherness, and solidarity in order to suppress and control the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said at the virtual opening of the 2021 Ormas Expo on Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a multidimensional and the most widespread crisis to be seen since Indonesia’s independence, he observed.

The health crisis has also had a domino effect on other sectors and that needs to be dealt with together, Karnavian said.

History has shown how the Indonesian people have been able to maintain their independence and have managed to overcome various challenges, he noted.

“We need to join hands to build strength and togetherness; our nation stands because of togetherness; we can still survive and reach 76 years because of our togetherness, government and non-government, all elements of the nation,” the minister remarked.

The theme of the 2021 Ormas Expo is “The Role of Mass Organizations in National Economic Recovery and Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The event was first held as a gathering place for mass organizations to create innovations in organizational governance, Director General of Politics and General Governance at the Ministry of Home Affairs Bahtiar said.

He said currently, there is a need for mass organizations to innovate, for example, in organizational governance by utilizing information technology. Especially in the midst of a pandemic, which requires an adaptive attitude to be able to continue to survive, he added.

“Hopefully, this little thing we do can inspire all of our friends to make community organizations as strategic partners,” Bahtiar said.

A total of 22 mass organizations are participating in the 2021 Ormas Expo, held from August 23-29, 2021. The event can be followed online at the ormas-expo.id page.

Source: Antara News