Military, Police chiefs evaluate pre-new normal activities in Semarang

Semarang, Central Java National Police (Polri) Chief General Idham Azis and Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto reviewed application of health protocols at traditional markets and malls in Semarang, Central Java, Saturday, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo paid a visit to the Karangayu traditional market and Semarang Paragon Mall and toured the two locations to ensure that health protocols were implemented in transitioning to the new normal.

The visit was conducted to evaluate the readiness of TNI and Polri personnel to oversee the application of health protocols, according to Tjahjanto.

“This aims to check whether it is in accordance with the SOP (standard operating procedures),” he noted.

Tjahjanto pointed out that during their visit to the two locations, preparations were made in the form of handwashing places, body temperature checks of visitors, and enforcement of the rule to wear mask.

The TNI commander lauded the fact that the market and mall had followed the SOP for proper implementation of health protocols.

Tjahjanto believes that it is the joint task of the government and legal enforcers as well as all community members to ensure that people implement the health protocols.

“Community participation in complying with health protocols is crucial to ensure safety while conducting activities. Until when? Until the vaccine is developed,” he emphasized.

Source: Antara News