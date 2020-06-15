Military aircraft crashes into residential area in Riau

Pekanbaru, Riau A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Kubang Jaya Village, Siak Hulu Subdistrict of Kampar District in Riau Province on Monday.

“Yes, an aircraft crashed some 500 meters from my house. It happened at around 8.30 a.m.,” a local resident Wahyu said.

There is no further report on casualty, and the Air Force personnel sealed off the crash site.

“The aircraft crashed on a resident’s house named Markun. It was not clear whether there are casualties, because usually that house is empty. The owner rarely stay at the house,” a resident who refused to be named said.

He said, when the incident happened he could hear a loud explosion and saw a person fly with a parachute.

The military aircraft was believed to be a Hawk 209 TT, flown by pilot First Lieutenant Aprianto Ismail. The aircraft departed from Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru.

There has been no official statement from the Indonesian Air Force yet.

