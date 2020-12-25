Mickey Mouse Club Fan-Supported Album Why? Because It’s Christmas Breaks Into Billboard Charts First Week Released, Giving Back to Healthcare & Music Workers + Disney Employees Affected By COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Always in the Club record label under Mahvrick/Universal Records has just released a holiday Album, Why? Because It’s Christmas, featuring 17 songs from 17 Mouseketeers. The fan-supported project was an immediate success via their IndieGoGo Campaign, later breaking into the Billboard Compilation Charts at #21 in its first week of release and hitting #17 on iTunes.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our brothers and sisters, world-class musicians like Arnel Pineda the lead singer of Journey, Rhona Bennett (EnVogue) and South Asian Percussionist Tubsy, who came together at the height of the pandemic to support those in need in a partnership with the Brave of Heart Fund, MusiCares and Cast Member Pantry,” says Dale Godboldo, Mouseketeer and album Executive Producer.

“It was the vision of Dale, Mahvrick and myself to create music and streaming events with a focus on positivity, and to support some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the album also reunited our Disney family in so many beautiful ways,” says Chasen Hampton, host of The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club and album Executive Producer.

In 2011, Dale Godboldo met with Richard Victor Mahee (Mahvrick) about a project that would become Always In The Club and lead to MMC30 at Walt Disney World, Co-Executive Produced by Chasen. Richard also asked Dale to take part in a series of charity events and financed GIVE SHOW, an Emmy-Award winning TV series on NBC. Then on the night of a 2020 Post-Oscars charity event, Richard laid out a game plan for M12.tv, an OTT Platform with Livesteam/Vimeo to build a fanbase for projects in development prior to launching them on bigger networks.

“I learned on the first night working with Dale that Disney Kids had a different work ethic,” says Richard Mahee, seed investor of Always in the Club and album Executive Producer.

Within 5 years, their combined efforts have raised over 50 million dollars for charity with partners of ARGMedia. Charlize Theron, John Travolta, Gene Simmons, Sean Penn, Alicia Keys and James Cameron are a few of the A-list celebrities that have supported events also featuring reunited Mouseketeers across all seven seasons of The ‘All New’ Mickey Mouse Club.

“We started off with intimate VIP experiences featuring Mouseketeers such as En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett and The Voice’s Tony Lucca,” says Dale Godboldo. “That led to large-scale charity events with over 2,000 attendees, creating television programs, and now releasing a holiday album supporting families around the country,” says Dale Godboldo. “It’s been an incredible journey and we’re just getting started.”

About: Richard Victor Mahee, founder of Mahvrick a U.S. based holding company that manages a portfolio of investments that are synergistic to its 20/20 Vision. The portfolio consists of: Resort Real Estate, Internet Television, and wireless ventures.

Richard’s personal assistant Liam McGoohan is autistic. Liam works on music programming and album cover artwork. Autism and youth career mentorship is part of the fabric of Mahvrick’s corporate culture. Richard also is Co-Chairman of Opioid Awareness Foundation Board of Director.

