MGPA to modify circuit for FIA’s grade 2 homologation

C Lombok, NTB (ANTARA) – Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) will modify the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit so that it can pass the International Automobile Federation's (FIA's) Grade 2 homologation, an official has said.The modification will be carried out after the World Superbike (WSBK) event, the president director of state-owned racing promotor Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA), Priandhi Satria, told ANTARA here on Friday. The "2023 WSBK Pirelli Indonesian Round" is being implemented at the circuit in Central Lombok district, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province, from March 3 to 5. "One or two months later (after the implementation of the WSBK), we will focus on completing the FIA's request so we can get the Grade 2 homologation," Satria said. He recalled that a number of officials from FIA had visited the circuit in December 2022 to review the condition of the circuit and its supporting facilities, such as the race building, race control room, and paddock. "We will fulfill what they ask, then later (after the modification of the circuit is finished), they will (conduct) another inspection," he added. The MGPA president director said that the modification is necessary because racing events for two-wheeled vehicles and four-wheeled vehicles have different requirements, for instance, in terms of the position of the tire safety barrier as well as the provision of speed bumps. However, he said that the requested modifications were minor. "One of the (modifications which are deemed) difficult is installing speed bumps at several corners. However, in our opinion, it (the modification) is not too difficult because we only need to design and buy it (the speed bumps), and the cost is not that expensive," he added. Satria said that his party and the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) decided to not carry out the modification ahead of the implementation of the WSBK because FIA has not scheduled any four-wheeled vehicle racing events on the circuit. Thus, his party prioritized the improvement of the circuit according to the requests of the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) on hosting the 2023 WSBK, he added. The Grade 2 homologation from FIA is required by the circuit to hold international four-wheeled vehicle races whose levels are below Formula 1 (F1), such as Formula 2, Asian Le Mans Series, GT World Challenge, and FIA World Endurance Championship. So far, the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit has received Grade A and B licenses from FIM to hold motorcycle racing events such as WSBK and MotoGP.

