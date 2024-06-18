Meteorology reveals Thailand has thunderstorms in some areas – Bangkok has 40% of rain.



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department reveals that thunderstorms are possible in some areas in Thailand. And there was heavy rain in some places in the eastern region. southern west coast People in the area are asked to be careful of the dangers of heavy rain. As for Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms are 40%.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low pressure area covering the coast of upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This characteristic causes thunderstorms to occur in some areas in Thailand. And there was heavy rain in some places in the eastern region. and southern west coast People in the area are asked to be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain.

For the upper Andaman Sea area The sea has waves 1-2 meters high in areas with thunderstorms. Waves are more than 2 meters high. Boaters in the area are asked to navigate with caution. And avoid s

ailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas have thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area, minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-38 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thai News Agency