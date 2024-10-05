Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in the North, Central and South; beware of flooding and flash floods



The Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in the North, Central and South. Beware of flash floods and mudslides. The Northeast will experience cool weather in the morning.

The Meteorological Department revealed that a high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass from China is covering the eastern part of the North, Central, Northeast and the South China Sea. This condition causes the Northeast to remain cool in the morning and the temperature to drop slightly, with some light rain. Meanwhile, the southeasterly wind is blowing over the western part of the North and upper Central regions, and the monsoon trough is moving down to cover the upper Southern region, causing some areas of the western part of the North, Central and Southern regions to experience heavy rain. People in these areas are asked to be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially on hillsides near waterways and lowlands, and to take care of their health due to

the changing weather conditions.

The waves in the Gulf of Thailand are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Source: Thai News Agency