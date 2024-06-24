Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in some areas in the eastern region



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in some areas of the eastern region, which could cause flash floods and runoff. Meanwhile, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. The southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. In addition, there is a low-pressure cell covering the upper part of Vietnam. This will cause thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand, with very heavy rain in some areas in the eastern region. People in the aforementioned areas should be careful of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways and lowlands during this period.

For the upper Andaman Sea, waves are moderate with 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher tha

n 2 meters. For the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 meter. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area and heavy rain in some areas. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 40% of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperat

ure 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area, mostly in the provinces of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 degree

s Celsius, maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius. From Phuket upwards, southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters. From Krabi downwards, southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Source: Thai News Agency