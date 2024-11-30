Meteorological Department Issues Weather Advisory for Northeast and Lower South.



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has announced that the Northeast will experience cool to cold weather, while issuing a warning for the lower South about anticipated heavy to very heavy rainfall. This weather pattern could potentially result in flash floods, mudslides, and river overflows in the affected regions.

According to Thai News Agency, the department has highlighted that a high-pressure area or relatively strong cold air mass from China will extend over the upper southern region and the South China Sea. As a consequence, the northeastern region is expected to experience cool to cold weather. Meanwhile, the northern, central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the eastern region, and the upper southern region will witness cool temperatures in the morning. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions for their health due to the colder weather and to be aware of the potential fire hazards caused by dry conditions and strong winds.

The northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of T

hailand and the South is currently quite strong, compounded by a low pressure cell over the Strait of Malacca and the tip of the Malay Peninsula. This combination is forecasted to bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of the lower South until November 30, 2024. Residents in these areas are urged to remain vigilant against the risks of accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing rivers, especially in hillside locations near waterways and lowlands. Additionally, those living along the eastern coast of the South should be cautious of potential wave impacts during this period.

Wave activity in the lower Gulf of Thailand is expected to be significant, with wave heights reaching 2-3 meters, and even higher in regions experiencing thunderstorms. The upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves approximately 2 meters high, and the Andaman Sea is forecasted to have waves around 1 meter, increasing to 2 meters far from shore. In thunderstorm-affected areas, waves could exceed 2 meter

s. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully and avoid regions with thunderstorms, while small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore until November 30, 2024.

Currently, Thailand is experiencing low levels of dust and smog accumulation due to strong winds providing effective ventilation throughout the country.