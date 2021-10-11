Indonesian men’s doubles badminton players Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan added the winning points for the team 4-0 over Algeria in the Group A of the first qualification games of Thomas Cup, on Sunday.

Playing at Ceres Arena, Aarhus, Denmark, the Indonesian pair who are fro,m Garuda Squad and the world second-ranked pair drubbed the Algerian pair Koceila Mammeri-Yocef Sabri Medel 21-9, 21-25. in 23 minutes,

Both pairs closely fought at the start of the first game by grabbing points and taking turns in leading the points.

However, the condition only lasted until they held a 6-6 draw.

Thereafter, Ahsan-Hendra took the lead and continued to pocket the points until they won the first game 21-9.

At the second game, Mammeri-Medel can still hold a 6-6 draw again against Ahsan-Hendra.

The Indonesian pair then bagged one next point, but the opponents again caught them up 7-7.

Nevertheless, Ahsan-Hendra proved their superiority to the 62-ranked pair by keeping on bagging the points, won and closed the game 21-15.

To this end, Indonesia has led 4-0 over Algeria after Jonathan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito and the debutant Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo who had won in three men’s singles matches.

Indonesia still has to compete in the last match by fielding the young debutant pair Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin against Mohamed Abderrahime Belardi-Adel Hamek.

