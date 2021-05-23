Men’s doubles assure Indonesian team of Spain Masters champion title

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian men’s doubles assured the nation’s badminton team of the champion title at the 2021 Spain Masters through a final match of all Indonesian players between pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Moh. Reza Pahlevi Isfahani and pair Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan, on Sunday.

Gutama and Isfahani earlier stepped on final match after winning over pair Adam Hall/ Frederik Søgaard through a rubber game 21-19, 13-21, 21-14 at the match held in Huelva, Saturday.

“The match was fierce, the opponent’s defense was very tight, so we must be patient in carrying out attacks, cannot hit in one shot,” Isfahani said in a press release of the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) here on Sunday.

“In the beginning, we were a bit surprised with their game pattern. Their defense and shuttlecock control were good and quick. Our winning keys were playing calmly and not afraid to get tired, also our strike variations that fooled them repeatedly,” he remarked.

For Gutama and Isfahani, the victory is a testament that they are ready to compete in men’s doubles.

They had already secured the title when pair Kusumawardana/Rambitan defeated French players, Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov, 18-21, 21-29, 21-14 at semifinal match.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah) we are very grateful with today’s victory because we thought that our performances were not as good as previously, particularly concerning the strength,” Kusumawardana said.

Competing with compatriots, both pairs, Gutama/Isfahani and Kusumawardana/Rambitan pledged that they would play all out.

“Whoever the opponents are, we will make unwavering effort to focus and get ready again. We will play freely since we compete with our compatriots. However, we will do our best,” Gutama said.

Source: Antara News