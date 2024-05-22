Men’s 4×100 meter relay race, no statistics.



Bangkok, The Thai women’s 4×100 meter relay team accelerated full speed and won a silver medal. In the Asian Athletics Championships, the men’s 4×100 relay team dropped the stick and had no record.

athletics competition The 1st Asian Relay Championship, “Asian Relay Championship 2024” at Supachalasai National Stadium, by participating nations. Able to set a record for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. Day 2 must compete in the rain.

Women’s 4×100 meter relay, Thai women’s blue shirt team In the 4th running lane, consisting of Manassada Saramano Mai 1, ‘Nan’ Supanich Poolkerd Mai 2, Sukanda Phetraksa Mai 3 and Jirapat Khanonta Mai 4, ran to the finish line in 2nd place with a record of 44.88 seconds. Won the silver medal, gold medal: China, 44.16 seconds, bronze medal: Vietnam, 45.17 seconds.

Men’s 4×100 meter relay, the Thai Typhoon team is missing two main players: “Chao Kuay” Chayut Kongprasit, Mai 3, and “Bew” Phuriphon Bunson, Mai 4, with Biu still undergoing rest due to strain from competi

ng when At the beginning of the month, by sending “Oat” Thawatchai Hiam-iad to run in place of the 3-piece, Weerayut Dankhanob, a rising star, ran in the 4-piece, 1-piece “Fighter” Natawat Iamudom and 2-piece “Ta” Sora-at Dabbang. It appeared that Thai Typhoon team in running lane 1, blue shirts. Lost a stick while passing the stick from the 3rd wood to the 4th wood, resulting in no statistics in this event. And still haven’t got a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games. As for the gold medal, China was 39.71 seconds, the silver medal was South Korea, 39.93 seconds, and the bronze medal was Hong Kong, 40.14 seconds.

