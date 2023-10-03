Meltwater launches new mChampion program in the Meltwater Customer Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of social, media and consumer intelligence, today announces the launch of its new mChampions Community Rewards Program to enhance customer experience and provide career elevation and networking opportunities, in the Meltwater Customer Community.

Meltwater’s Customer Community, mCommunity, is an online, self-service community for Meltwater customers to share knowledge, challenges, best practices and experiences to build skills and advance their careers in PR, Communications and Marketing. With over 7,000 members and several community-led discussion boards and groups established, mCommunity has created an environment where users can collaborate and succeed together.

Today, through Meltwater’s customer-centric approach and commitment to fostering knowledge sharing through mCommunity, Meltwater has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of the mChampions program – a rewards program exclusive to Meltwater customers. Members will be able to earn “mChampion” status by actively contributing to mCommunity through a monthly points based system – whether by sharing insights, answering questions, or providing feedback to other members. As mChampions, they will receive free access to Meltwater events, exclusive branded gifts, and will be invited as trusted beta-testers for forthcoming product features.

By gamifying user interactions and adding a new dimension within the Meltwater Community, the mChampions rewards program creates a robust, interactive platform to transform the Meltwater customer experience and provide opportunities for career elevation, networking and rewards. This is part of Meltwater’s investment into customer-centricity and creating a dynamic, global customer community for users to propel their careers and maximize the value they get from the Meltwater tool.

“Community plays such an important role today in the marketing profession, for skills-building, connections, knowledge sharing, and much more. That’s what makes Meltwater’s latest announcement even more exciting, they’re doubling down on the community experience by gamifying it with a first ever rewards program – a very exciting development to the mCommunity program that will encourage others to share their experiences with one another,” said Meltwater customer and mCommunity member Danny Gardner, Social Intelligence Lead at Haleon.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce mChampions. This isn’t your typical rewards program; it’s a one-of-a-kind experience engineered to give you an industry edge—simply by helping others. Share your knowledge, assist your peers, and gain exclusive perks and opportunities from Meltwater in return. Earning the title of mChampion isn’t just a badge—it’s your gateway to a richer experience, more meaningful connections, and enhanced career growth,” said Kelly Bebenek, Sr. Director of Education at Meltwater.

The mChampion program is now live and available to all Meltwater Customers at https://community.meltwater. com/



