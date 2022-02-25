Meltwater CEO John Box named to PRWeek’s Dashboard 25

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of social and media intelligence, announced that CEO John Box was named to the 2022 PRWeek Dashboard 25, the definitive annual list of industry leaders who are shaping the $4.1 billion communications technology industry.

The list is made up of individuals from the biggest comms tech providers and platforms in the market and up-and-coming disruptors that are inspiring the next phase of innovation across media and social monitoring services, in-house communications teams, PR agencies, newswires, private equity, and more. The honorees are recognized for success within their own organizations and elevating communications technology to new heights through innovative and transformative work.

“PRWeek Dashboard 25 is an amazing opportunity to celebrate the achievements of senior practitioners in the comms tech space, encompassing social media monitoring, influencer management, media analysis, media monitoring and press release distribution,” said Frank Washkuch, executive editor, PRWeek. “This list is a Who’s Who of the people helping PR executives prove their hard work is effective.”

Box was named to the list for the second year in a row and highlighted for his leadership in a banner year for Meltwater. In 2021, the company saw four acquisitions in the span of eight months, uplisted to the Oslo Stock Exchange, posted record growth, and won numerous awards for its world-class product and culture.

Under Box’s leadership, Meltwater has grown into one of the global leaders in media intelligence and social analytics, providing over 27,000 customers with an intuitive, all-in-one solution that bridges the gaps between PR, Communications and Marketing teams.

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,200 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.