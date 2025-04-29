Meinhardt Company Board Prepared to Address DSI Inquiries on State Audit Office Building Design



Bangkok: The board of directors of Meinhardt Company, responsible for designing the State Audit Office building, has expressed their readiness to cooperate fully with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) by addressing all queries from the officials.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Thira Wathanathap, Director of Meinhardt (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and a key witness in the case, appeared before special case investigators. The meeting took place in the auction collusion case room, located on the 7th floor of Building A. Upon his arrival, Mr. Thira was approached by reporters seeking comments on the information he planned to disclose. He assured them that he was prepared to clarify any questions posed by the investigators.





When questioned about the company’s involvement in revising the design of the new Office of the Auditor General building, Mr. Thira clarified that his presence was to provide relevant information to the officials. He further noted that he had submitted several documents during the meeting, which were consistent with those previously presented to the authorities.

