Media Group Visits Nakhon Phanom for Cultural and Religious Tourism Activities



Nakhon Phanom: The Spokesperson’s Office led a group of journalists to pay homage to Phra That Prasit and visit the silk weaving area of the Ban Tha Ruea Silk Weaving Group to make ‘Sri Khot Bura’ shirts to be given to the Cabinet to wear during the Cabinet meeting. The Office of the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson guided the media team to Nakhon Phanom Province ahead of the official cabinet meeting scheduled for April 28-29, 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, the purpose of the visit was to explore significant cultural and religious tourism sites, including Wat That Prasit, the Ban Tha Ruea Silk Weaving Arts and Crafts Group, and the “Na Wa Model” Royal Initiative Project. This initiative commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Royal Initiative Arts and Crafts Project “Thai Fabric, Fun to Wear.”





Wat Phra That Prasit, located in Na Wa District, is a pivotal religious site in Nakhon Phanom Province. The ancient pagoda, Phra That Prasit, was renovated in 1833 and resembles Phra That Phanom. It houses relics of the Lord Buddha, Arahants, and various ancient Buddha images. It is considered sacred for those born on Thursday, promising blessings for success in work to those who pay homage.





The media contingent also visited the Ban Tha Ruea silk weaving group in Tambon Tha Ruea, Amphoe Na Wa. The group explored the royal initiative ‘Na Wa Model,’ marking the 50th anniversary of the ‘Fun to Wear Thai Fabric’ project. An exhibition detailed the history of the Support Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Techniques of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is committed to preserving and developing Thailand’s local fabric wisdom, creating jobs and sustaining cultural heritage.





The ‘Na Wa Model’ project, a continuation of His Majesty’s royal intentions, is supported by the Community Development Department, Ministry of Interior, along with the “Thai Fabric Fun to Wear” advisory team and fabric experts. The initiative aims to revive traditional fabric patterns and history under the “Sustainable Fashion: Sustainable Fashion” concept. The project includes 285 fabric and clothing entrepreneurs in Na Wa District, organized into six groups.





The media group observed the fabric production, pattern design, and natural-dye silk weaving processes used to create ‘Sri Khot Bura’ shirts for the cabinet meeting on April 29, 2025. The shirts are woven from silk dyed with natural indigo and lac colors, featuring the Ko Kai Kaew pattern from the ‘Na Wa Model’ project. Dyeing involves using Kan Krao leaves, the provincial tree of Nakhon Phanom, and Indian almond leaves to produce natural alkaline water for indigo-dyeing.

