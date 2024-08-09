MCOT Public Company Limited organized a ceremony to offer blessings to Her Majesty the Queen Mother.



MCOT Public Company Limited held a ceremony to offer blessings on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s 92nd birthday, 12 August 2024.

At the Administration Building 1, MCOT Public Company Limited organized a ceremony to offer blessings on the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s 92nd birthday anniversary on 12 August 2024, with Ms. Suntareeya Wongsirikul, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of MCOT Public Company Limited, presiding over the ceremony, along with the executives, news anchors, presenters, and MCOT staff to express their loyalty and gratitude to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for her many royal duties, especially in promoting the quality of life, careers, and livelihoods of the poor and people in remote rural areas. Her Majesty initiated the establishment of the Foundation for the Promotion of Special Arts and Crafts under the Royal Patronage to promote careers, preserve, and promote beautiful folk arts in various fields

S

ource: Thai News Agency