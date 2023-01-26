McEwen Copper: Los Azules – Robust Assay Results 

Significant Drill Intercepts
237.2 m of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu (AZ22173)
373.9 m of 0.76% Cu including 96 m of 1.13% Cu (AZ22176)
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McEwen Copper Inc., 68%-owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), today reports rich copper values over attractive widths resulting from infill drilling at its Los Azules project. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extents remain to be determined.
Table 1 provides a summary of the assay results for eight recent drill holes for copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag).
Highlights
- Widespread mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccias with intercepts such as 237.2 meters (m) of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu in hole AZ22173.
- Continuity of an Enriched mineral zone up to 300 m, true thickness.
- Northern exploration hole AZ22174 targeting a deep geophysical anomaly intersected multiple copper-mineralized horizons including disseminated and veinlet-hosted primary copper mineralization and potassic alteration as deep as 1,100 m downhole, with assays pending.
Current Drill Program
Drilling resumed in October 2022. This season’s +75 holes and +25,000-meter program is designed to:
- Increase drill hole density to upgrade the copper resource classification to measured and indicated to better understand the payback pit design.
- Provide metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical data to facilitate mine design.
- Test for potential extensions of the resource to the north, south and at depth to determine how much larger the deposit could be.
Since October, some 11,900 m have been drilled from 46 holes.
“We have transitioned into 2023 with tremendous momentum, backstopped by 9 on-site drills, an active community engagement program and a fully staffed technical team advancing Los Azules towards feasibility,”
Click here for full release and images: https://www.mcewenmining.com/
WEB SITE
www.mcewenmining.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, PO Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9
Relationship with Investors:
(866)-441-0690 Toll free
(647)-258-0395
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
info@mcewenmining.com
Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.
GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8737289