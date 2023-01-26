McEwen Copper: Los Azules – Robust Assay Results 

Significant Drill Intercepts

237.2 m of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu (AZ22173)

373.9 m of 0.76% Cu including 96 m of 1.13% Cu (AZ22176)

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — McEwen Copper Inc., 68%-owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), today reports rich copper values over attractive widths resulting from infill drilling at its Los Azules project. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extents remain to be determined.

Table 1 provides a summary of the assay results for eight recent drill holes for copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag).

Highlights

Widespread mineralized magmatic hydrothermal breccias with intercepts such as 237.2 meters (m) of 1.05% Cu including 108 m of 1.71% Cu in hole AZ22173.

of including of in hole AZ22173. Continuity of an Enriched mineral zone up to 300 m , true thickness.

, true thickness. Northern exploration hole AZ22174 targeting a deep geophysical anomaly intersected multiple copper-mineralized horizons including disseminated and veinlet-hosted primary copper mineralization and potassic alteration as deep as 1,100 m downhole, with assays pending.

Current Drill Program

Drilling resumed in October 2022. This season’s +75 holes and +25,000-meter program is designed to:

Increase drill hole density to upgrade the copper resource classification to measured and indicated to better understand the payback pit design.

Provide metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical data to facilitate mine design.

Test for potential extensions of the resource to the north, south and at depth to determine how much larger the deposit could be.

Since October, some 11,900 m have been drilled from 46 holes.

“We have transitioned into 2023 with tremendous momentum, backstopped by 9 on-site drills, an active community engagement program and a fully staffed technical team advancing Los Azules towards feasibility,” commented Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper. “We are delivering a first-class technical evaluation on a copper deposit that will put Argentina at the forefront of critical metals production supporting worldwide electrification and a greener future for generations to come.”

Click here for full release and images: https://www.mcewenmining.com/ investor-relations/press- releases/press-release- details/2023/McEwen-Copper- Los-Azules–Robust-Assay- Results/default.aspx

