Mataram mayor allows worshippers in mosques during Ramadhan

Mayor of Mataram, H Mohan Roliskana, has permitted entry to mosques during the holy month of Ramadhan, allowing the public to worship and observe traditions under the strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

“The implementation of tarawih prayers, reading the Quran, and holding the Nuzulul Quran commemoration tradition can be carried out in mosques, but we still have to apply the health protocols,” he told reporters in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday.

The permit intends to preserve the atmosphere and traditions of Ramadhan, he said. By implementing health protocols, people can still perform prayers comfortably and optimally to double their reward during fasting, he added.

The Mataram City government will soon issue a circular regarding the permit and appeal to the public and administrators of places of worship to ensure congregational worship is held in mosques in accordance with health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor said.

“For instance, by ensuring that the capacity of places of worship is only 50 percent of their normal capacity, and ensuring that the congregation uses masks,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about regulations for entertainment venues, Roliskana said the city government has, from year to year, already fixed rules for them during the fasting month.

“One of them is by closing entertainment venues and regularizing the opening and closing hours of stalls. Related to this, we are also preparing provisions for supervisions that will be carried out by related regional apparatus organizations (OPD),” he informed.

Earlier, Assistant I for government administration and people’s welfare regional secretariat of Mataram City, Lalu Martawang, had said tarawih prayers can be offered in mosques during Ramadhan while still applying health protocols.

“Please pray tarawih at the mosque, but (the congregants) must follow and adapt to the health protocols set out based on the zoning of the spread of COVID-19 in each environment, considering that the number of COVID-19 transmissions in Mataram is still quite high,” he appealed.

He pointed out that the regulation was part of the city government’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases during the fasting month.

“Unlike the conditions in 2020, or at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the COVID-19 task force appealed to the public to carry out tarawih prayers at home, for now, please adjust it,” said the assistant. (INE)

Source: Antara News